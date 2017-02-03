The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Maha Energy AB (MAHA A, ISIN code SE0008374383, order book ID 124631) and the equity rights in the same company (MAHA A TO 1, ISIN code SE0008374813, order book ID 124632) until further notice.



