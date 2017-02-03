Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar delivers two super-heavy forklift trucks to Finnish steel mill



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 3 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10.00 (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will deliver two super-heavy forklift trucks to a specialist industrial services provider Pentti Hämeenaho Oy, which runs logistical operations at the Raahe steel mill in north-western Finland. The delivery will take place during quarter one, 2017.

With a lifting capacity of 62 tons, the two new super-heavy forklifts will be the highest-capacity forklifts that Kalmar has delivered since one of its machines broke the world record by lifting 90 tons in 1991. They will be used to handle steel coils weighing anything from five to 30 tons, and will be capable of single and double coil lifting.

Kalmar's super-heavy forklift trucks are designed specifically for the heaviest and most challenging lifting applications, making them ideal for the extreme demands of steel handling, where safety and efficiency are paramount. Kalmar DCG620-15 forklift will also feature the ergonomic EGO cabin, which provides maximum visibility and comfort for operators.

Thomas Malmborg, Vice President, Forklift Trucks at Kalmar: "We're very happy that Kalmar forklift trucks have been chosen to ensure the safe and efficient handling of steel products at the Raahe steel mill. These forklifts, which will handle extreme weights, are the result of hard work by our dedicated teams. This prestigious order demonstrates our outstanding capabilities in developing reliable and flexible customer solutions that are able to meet the heavy-lifting demands of customers around the world."

In the pictures: Thomas Malmborg, Vice President, Kalmar Forklift trucks and Pekka Sarajärvi, CEO, Pentti Hämeenaho Oy with the Kalmar super-heavy forklift truck.

