sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,06 Euro		-0,797
-0,99 %
WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,91
79,98
09:54
79,01
79,55
09:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED80,06-0,99 %