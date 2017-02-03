

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Metro AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) were losing around 3 percent in the early morning trading after the German retail giant reported Friday sharply lower profit in its first quarter. The results reflected the absence of prior year's gain from the sale of METRO Cash & Carry Vietnam, as well as weak sales.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook for slight increase in sales, despite the persistently challenging economic environment. In like-for-like sales, METRO foresees another slight increase that will follow the reporting period's rise of 0.2 percent.



Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG, said, 'We performed solidly in a challenging market environment during the first quarter of the new financial year.... We remain confident that we will achieve our full-year sales and earnings targets for METRO GROUP.'



For the first quarter, attributable profit declined to 200 million euros from 549 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 0.61 euro, down from 1.68 euros last year.



The previous year's figure included the income from the sale of METRO Cash & Carry Vietnam.



Adjusted attributable profit was 381 million euros or 1.17 euros per share, compared to 367 million euros or 1.12 euros per share.



EBIT fell to 733 million euros from last year's 1.24 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT totaled 821 million euros, compared to 828 million euros a year ago.



Sales edged down 0.6 percent to 16.99 billion euros from 17.09 billion euros last year. METRO GROUP sales in local currency declined by 0.4 percent. Adjusted for portfolio effects, sales came in only slightly below previous year's level.



METRO generated a slight increase in like-for-like sales of 0.1 percent, with higher Cash & Carry sales, while Media-Saturn sales were on the prior-year level.



Sales in Germany fell 1.8 percent, while International sales edged up 0.1 percent.



Online and delivery sales continue to grow fast. At Media-Saturn, the online sales increased more than 25 percent and, for the first time, accounted for over 10 percent of total sales. METRO Cash & Carry's delivery sales climbed by 16.5 percent, accounting for 12.7 percent of total sales.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook, and said it expects to see a slight rise in overall sales, despite the persistently challenging economic environment.



The company also said its Management and Supervisory Boards have taken all preparatory decisions for the planned demerger. The demerger agreement was executed on 13 December 2016.



In Germany, Metro shares were trading at 31.22 euros, down 2.83 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX