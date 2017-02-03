With reference to the press release published by Maha Energy AB on February 3, 2017, 09:16 CET the trading in the shares of Maha Energy AB (MAHA A, ISIN code SE0008374383, order book ID 124631) and the equity rights in the same company (MAHA A TO 1, ISIN code SE0008374813, order book ID 124632) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 09:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 10:00 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.