JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)(LSE: RRS)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 3 February 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Randgold Resources Limited attached:(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are X attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:(iii) BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:(v) 1 February, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 2 February, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Instruments 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: holding for BlackRock, (vi, vii) Inc. has gone below 10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering shares if to the triggering transaction possible transaction using the ISIN CODE -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Number of Number Number of voting % of voting Shares Voting of rights rights (x) Rights shares ------------------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00B01C3S32 7,019,402 7,019,402 N/A N/A 7,510,459 N/A 8.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial date(xiii) Conversion voting rights instrument Period(xiv) rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Lending 531,516 0.56% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Depository 8,451,810 9.01% Receipt ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9627V_1-2017-2-3.pdf

