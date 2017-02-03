Linkfluence has Signed a Strategic Technology Partnership with US Company Spredfast, a Global Leader in Social Engagement

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Linkfluence, leader of the Social Data Intelligence is accelerating the development of its international partnership programme with an open platform strategy and has announced a cooperation with US player Spredfast, a world leader in the social engagement market.

Linkfluence is accelerating the development of its international partnership programme with an open platform strategy. The French company has now joined forces with Spredfast. The aim is to provide Spredfast users with data captured, indexed, analysed and enriched in real time by the Linkfluence technology.

"Linkfluence and Spredfast share strong technological standards and performance, a deep sense of customer service and a DNA where innovation is omnipresent. We are proud to be able to offer our customers access to our technology and innovations within one of the market's best engagement platforms," commented Hervé Simonin, CEO of Linkfluence.

By directly activating Radarly from their Spredfast account, users can benefit from sophisticated social data intelligence tools combined with the advanced engagement and social media management tools offered by Spredfast.

Users will find Linkfluence's latest innovations, particularly for listening, analysis and the comprehension of topics of conversation or profiling of influencers and can create as many flows as they wish. This is a new service for users that will enable Social Media Managers to gain in productivity and performance within a single platform.

All this has been made possible by the power of the capture, real-time management and processing of millions of pieces of data obtained by Linkfluence.

"Our commitment to building an ecosystem of strong, global partners has never been stronger. We're dedicated to bringing together technologies that help our customer solve their own unique challenges. This latest partnership furthers our ability to connect our customer with the people they care about the most." - Rod Favaron, CEO of Spredfast.

About Linkfluence:

Linkfluence, the leading Social Data Intelligence company, offers unique solutions for the monitoring, analysis and activation of social media channels. Using its software suite Radarly and associated services, Linkfluence captures and analyses more than 150 million publications a day in order to help brands make better decisions. Founded in 2006, it is a very rapidly growing French company with more than 200 employees across France, Germany, theUnited Kingdom,China and Singapore. Linkfluence has over 300 clients worldwide, including Danone and McDonald's.http://www.linkfluence.com |@linkfluence.

