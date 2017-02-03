sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,50 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MKUW ISIN: GG00B1NPGZ52 Ticker-Symbol: 3BH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED EUR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED EUR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
03.02.2017 | 10:19
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Correction: Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire
London, February 3

This announcement is a replacement for one released at 15:25hrs on 31 January 2017. The only item changed is the title of the announcement

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

January 2017 Share Conversion
31 January 2017

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 January 2017 Share Conversion Date:

102 GBP Shares to convert to EUR Shares

266 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

9,798 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

46 EUR Shares to convert to GBP Shares

1,200 EUR Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for January 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 January 2017.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


© 2017 PR Newswire