sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1121 ISIN: GB0003375820 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
03.02.2017 | 10:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire
London, February 3

Fidelity European Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2016 will commence on 3 February 2017 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 6 March 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

3 February 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire