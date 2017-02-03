CEIBS' Global Reach Expands to Central and Eastern Europe

SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Reflecting the increasing importance of on-going collaboration between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) has signed agreements with five business schools across the CEE. The projects will be overseen by the newly launched Economic Research Institute of Central and Eastern Europe (ERICER). An initiative of CEIBS and the Sino-CEE Fund, ERICER falls under the umbrella of the highly regarded think tank, the CEIBS Lujiazui Institute of International Finance (CLIIF). The ERICER is in line with national-level initiatives, which saw the creation of the China-Central Eastern Europe fund (run by Sino-CEE Financial Holdings Ltd) in 2016.

The collaboration between CEIBS and the five schools will focus on research and teaching activities. Under the agreements, CEIBS will collaborate with:

- Corvinus Business School (CBS), Corvinus University of Budapest, in Hungary

- BMI Baltic Management Institute, in Lithuania

- Kozminski University, in Poland

- The Faculty of Economics Ljubljana University (FELU), in Slovenia and

- The Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) at the University of Economics, Prague, in the Czech Republic.

In late January, deans Zoltayne Paprika Zita and Metka Tekavcic, respectively from CBS and FELU, were in Shanghai to sign their agreements and attend a half-day seminar that sought to lay the groundwork for greater understanding. It included a briefing, by Executive Deputy Director of CLIIF and Counsellor to the People's Bank of China Dr. Sheng Songcheng, on China's current economic situation and outlook in which he provided insight on everything from the country's reform and opening up, the new normal, the latest economic data and a look ahead to the hot issues expected in 2017.

During the seminar, CEIBS Vice President & Co-Dean Professor Zhang Weijiong noted that in comparison with Western Europe, there had been limited information exchange between China and the CEE over the past decade and a half. It was time, he said, to change this. "It is time for us to share information, to work together, understand each other deeply so both our economies, as well as academia, governments, investors and entrepreneurs can work together. This collaboration is a very good framework on which to build," he said.

According to Dean Zita, the agreement with CEIBS is "extremely important" as this is the very first time for CBS' collaboration with a Chinese partner to have a research focus. Like CEIBS, which has been mandated by the municipal government to lead the development of the Shanghai MBA Case Development and Sharing Platform that focuses on management in the Chinese context, CBS is strong in research. Dean Zita anticipates that both schools can collaborate in a number of areas such as foreign direct investment (FDI), tourism, eastern versus western management practices, decision-making, and more. She notes, as well, that the collaboration between CEIBS and CBS is in sync with Hungary's national strategy. "This is fully in line with the initiatives of the Hungarian government. The current Prime Minister has a programme of opening to the East. The Hungarian diplomacy is working on the establishment of a very good cultural, economic and business relationship between the eastern countries, the oriental countries and Hungary," she explained.

Meanwhile, FELU Dean Tekavcic spoke of how collaboration between CEIBS and her university could enhance China's flagship One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project. The CEE is a vital plank in the OBOR, with the term "16+1" coined to refer to China plus the major CEE countries. Dean Tekavcic believes "the role of business education is to build mind-sets, skills and managerial know-how; and to do research, not only with academic rigour but also with business relevance and provide support to policy makers." She added, "Only 10% of China-EU business is between China and the CEE countries, so there is still a lot of room for collaboration between us. In all fields of the economy, there is potential for growth. And culturally, we have to do more to bridge the gaps in fighting against stereotypes. We need to inform our people about the real China." Like her counterpart from CBS, she anticipates collaborating with CEIBS to do research in the areas of FDI and tourism. She also added logistics & transportation, health tourism, event management, project management, global value chains, and more, as other potential research areas.

CEIBS' collaboration with the five business schools is the first major project overseen by the ERICER, which aims to leverage CEIBS' expertise and resources on finance, international economy and trade, carry out continuous studies into the economic, political, historical and cultural areas of Central and Eastern Europe, and generate intellectual support and policy suggestions for cooperation and communication between China and the CEE. The ERICER was launched at the CLIIF on January 23 during a ceremony attended by more than 70 Chinese and international representatives from the political, diplomatic, and academic fields as well as the business sector. Among them were Special Representative for China-CEE Cooperation Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Huo Yuzhen, who is former Chinese Ambassador to Romania and the Czech Republic; Division Director for EU Affairs of China's Ministry of Commerce, Yu Yuantang; and Chairman of CEFC China Energy Company Limited, Chen Qiutu.

Chairman of China-Central Eastern Europe Financial Holdings Ltd (Sino-CEE fund) Dr Jiang Jianqing, who is the former Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and current Director of CLIIF, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of ERICER while CEIBS President Professor Li Mingjun has been appointed Vice-Chairman. Board members include: Yang Jiemian, Counsellor of Shanghai Municipal People's Government, who is also President Emeritus of Shanghai Institute of International Studies; Chen Qiutu, Chairman of CEFC China Energy Company Limited; Lv Jianzhong, Chairman of the Tang West Market Group; Executive Deputy Director of CLIIF and Counsellor to the People's Bank of China Dr. Sheng Songcheng; and Chen Jin, President (Europe) of the Sino-CEE fund.

