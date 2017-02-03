QPR Software's latest international customer is a leading European energy company producing heat and electricity from several energy sources including but not limited to wind, hydro, solar and biomass. The Company identified process mining as a new opportunity for enhancing customer satisfaction and profitability. The Company chose QPR ProcessAnalyzer for its unique set of features enabled by the patented process mining technology.



The Company aims to use QPR ProcessAnalyzer for continuous monitoring and measurement of their customer interfacing business processes like quotation, contracting and invoicing. This allows the Company to improve the efficiency and quality of their operations leading to better customer satisfaction and retention. QPR ProcessAnalyzer automatically generates a variety of visual analyses for discovering process flow charts, variations, bottlenecks and KPIs based on the customer's operational data.



"This company is an excellent addition to our constantly growing group of satisfied process mining customers. We are very happy to support them with our expertise and experience in process mining as well as build a successful solution based on QPR ProcessAnalyzer.", says Jari Jaakkola, CEO of QPR Software.



In addition to QPR ProcessAnalyzer, the licensing contract also includes a turn-key delivery of process intelligence solution for selected business processes. The company valued QPR's comprehensive offering and extensive experience from building process mining solutions regardless of the underlying operative IT-systems.



