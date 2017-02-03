

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Friday, as the dollar gained ground after the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations and China's central bank raised short-term interest rates to help deflate asset bubbles and reduce long-term financial risks.



After some mixed final services PMI reports from across the euro area, investors now look ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight for cues on the economic outlook and the future path of interest rates.



The final Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index came in at 54.4 in January, unchanged from December but above the flash estimate of 54.3.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 32 points or 0.67 percent at 4,826 in opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.



