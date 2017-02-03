BH Global Limited - Correction: Conversion of Securities

This announcement is a replacement for one released at 15.49hrs on 31 January 2017. The only item changed is the title of the announcement.

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

January 2017 Share Conversion

31 January 2017

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 January 2017 Share Conversion Date:

- 21,238 GBP Shares to be converted to US Dollar Shares

- 26,770 USD Shares to be converted to GBP Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for 31 January 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 January 2017.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736