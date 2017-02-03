10Bet Ready to Set LAC on Fire

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

10Bet will be exhibiting at the LAC London Affiliate Conference from February 9th - 12th at stand K6.

With over 13 years in the online betting business, the largest in-play football offering in the industry and brilliant bonuses across the board, 10Bet has now cemented its position as one of Europe's best bookmakers, with an ever-expanding list of leading affiliate partners sharing in its phenomenal success.

2016 was a massive year for 10Bet, with its first UK advertising campaign and through-the-roof results online, on mobile and on its Android and iOS apps, as new player numbers and turnover exceeded all expectations.

10Bet is well known for its attractive affiliate deals, and new partners will be able to score up to 50% commission across all products.

"We're delighted with our performance in 2016 and the feedback from our growing affiliate partner portfolio has been uniformly positive," commented David Bazak, Managing Director of 10Bet. "We've got some major developments in the pipeline for the new year and I'm looking forward to sharing our vision at LAC with all our associates, old and new."

Powered by an award-winning sports betting platform, highly competitive odds, unique and innovative features, immediate payouts, exclusive promotions and a 50% up to £200 Welcome Bonus, 10Bet affiliates are assured of competitive commission and high conversion and retention rates.

Visitors to stand K6 can discuss how they can take advantage of premier player value, as 10Bet looks to bring the very best affiliate talent on board, ready for another epic year of action.

ENDS

About 10Bet:

Established in 2003, 10Bet is renowned as leading international online bookmaker, fully licensed in the UK and Malta. 10Bet's offering includes over 25,000 monthly live events, 2,000+ proprietary bet markets and a huge selection of premium casino games from the finest iGaming providers, enabling 10Bet to deliver a superb all-round online gaming experience to players from all over the world.