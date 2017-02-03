FSB Tech Sign Kenyan Operator BetYetu

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gaming provider strengthens collaboration in Africa

FSB Tech ( www.fsbtech.com ) today announced their second African collaboration with BetYetu owner, Oxygen8 Gaming as part of the Oxygen8 Group, following the hugely successful launch of Mkekabet in Tanzania in 2016.

BetYetu focuses primarily on football betting but offers facilities for a wide variety of other sports. The multi-channel offering will include a brand new pool betting product as well as SMS text based betting.

As well as building a market-leading platform offering the best operator tools in the industry, FSB provides Oxygen8 with all pre and in-play markets managed by a specialist trading team.

To complement the Betting platform, Oxygen8 Group provides mobile marketing solutions throughout Africa for promotion campaigns, customer engagement, and acquisition.

The Billing element of the solution is provided by Tola Mobile, one of the fastest growing payment intermediaries in Africa providing payment solutions to the sports betting industry as they enable the seamless transfer of funds between merchants and mobile wallet subscribers, who also provide the billing for Mkekabet.

FSB's business development director, Richard Thorp, stated: "Given Oxygen8's mobile marketing expertise, Tola's billing platform and our next generation technology, I'm very confident that this will be a hugely successful partnership, building on the existing success we are already experienced with Mkekabet in Tanzania".

Mark Robertson, Head of Gaming at Oxygen8, commented: "We have been very impressed with FSB's ability to tailor their platform to our needs and with the flexibility it provides. It's an exciting time in Africa and we're looking forward to using and extending our reach in Africa to make the most of what is still a relatively untapped market."

About FSB Tech

Founded in 2007 by industry veterans who understood that consumer demand for live betting would fundamentally change the operations behind a modern betting and gaming service. FSB's use of live data feeds, casino games, player verification, payment systems, affiliate management and responsible gaming from the best suppliers in the industry means that there are thousands of people working together to generate the best possible betting and gaming experience for both the end-user and the operator. FSB offers everything needed to run an on-line betting and gaming business including a superb customer registration platform, CRM tools, betting tools, the industry's best casino games. The platform can be completely customised to meet your local regulatory requirements and meets ISO 27001 standards.

About Oxygen8 Group

Oxygen8 is a global technology provider of multi-channel solutions with offices in 10 countries and operations in 27. Their solutions allow customers to drive new revenue streams, improve customer communication, build brand awareness, and increase customer loyalty. For more information, see http://group.oxygen8.com/

About Tola Mobile

Tola is a mobile payment service provider. We take the hassle, cost and risk out of paying for goods and services by allowing consumers to pay directly from their mobile, charging transactions to a mobile wallet or phone account. In the UK, we connect merchants to network operators under our e-Money licence & FCA regulation. We utilise the mobile operator's existing billing relationship with the mobile user - the charge appears on their monthly phone bill or is debited against available credit. Tola is one of the fastest growing payment intermediaries in Africa. We enable the seamless transfer of funds between merchants and mobile wallet subscribers. For more information, please see http://www.tolamobile.com

