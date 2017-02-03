LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Type (Fungicide (Fludiioxonil, Tebuconazole, Thiram, Carboxin, Metalaxyl, Other) Insecticide (Thiamethoxam, Imidacloprid, Clothianidin, Fipronil, Carbofuran, Other) Other), by Crop Type (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Cotton, Rice, Vegetables, Other) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Visiongain's comprehensive new 183 page report reveals that the seed treatment market will achieve revenues of $6.36bn in 2017.

Are you involved in the seed treatment market or intend to be? If so, then you must read this report

It's vital that you keep your industry knowledge up to date. You need this report.

Market scope:The ever-growing population has resulted in constantly increasing demand for food, leading to increase in the demand for seeds and an increase in the demand for seed treatment. This is because arable land is restricted and the developing demand for food can be met just by improving the quality of the seeds and safeguarding the available crop from various diseases and pests efficiently and effectively. This can be better achieved via seed treatment as it is more cost effective as well.

The Seed Treatment Market Report 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the seed treatment market opportunities?

- 189 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the seed treatment market grow?

- Global, regional and seed treatment submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

• Which seed treatment types will prosper from 2017-2027?

- Individual forecasts and analysis demonstrate the future prospects

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com

Seed treatment forecasts by type of fungicide from 2017-2027

- Fludiioxonil,

- Tebuconazole

- Thiram

- Carboxin

- Metalaxyl

- Other

Seed treatment forecasts by type of insecticide from 2017-2027

- Thiamethoxam

- Imidacloprid

- Clothianidin

- Fipronil

- Carbofuran

- Other

• Which seed treatment crop types will thrive from 2017-2027?

- Separate projections and analysis explore the potential

- Corn

- Soybean

- Wheat

- Cotton

- Rice

- Vegetables

- Other

• Where are the regional seed treatment market opportunities from 2017-2027?

- Focused regional and country forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities

- North American Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- USA Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Canada Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Mexico Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- South American Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Brazil Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Argentina Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Paraguay Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Chile Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Rest of South America Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- European Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- France Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Germany Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Poland Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- U.K. Seed treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Romania Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Rest of Europe Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Asia-Pacific Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- China Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- India Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Australia Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Japan Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Pakistan Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Rest of Asia-Pacific Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- RoW Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Russian Fed. Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Ukraine Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

- Other Countries Seed Treatment Market Forecasts 2017-2027

• What are the factors influencing seed treatment market dynamics?

- Porters five force analysis explores the factors.

- Research and development (R&D) strategies

- Technological issues and constraints.

- Competition from new product types

- Impact of genetically modified (GM) seeds

- Demographic changes

• Who are the leading 10 seed treatment companies?

- Examine competitive positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

- BASF

- Bayer

- Dow Chemicals

- Dupont

- Monsanto

- Novozymes

- Nufarm

- Platform Specialty Products

- Sumitomo Chemicals

- Syngenta

• Who should read this report?

- Anyone within the seed treatment value chain, including

- Agricultural companies

- Food manufacturers

- R&D scientists

- NPD specialists

- Food wholesalers

- CEO's

- COO's

- CIO's

- Business development managers

- Marketing managers

- Suppliers

- Technologists

- Investors

- Banks

- Government agencies

- Contractors

Get our reportSeed Treatment Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts by Type (Fungicide (Fludiioxonil, Tebuconazole, Thiram, Carboxin, Metalaxyl, Other) Insecticide (Thiamethoxam, Imidacloprid, Clothianidin, Fipronil, Carbofuran, Other) Other), by Crop Type (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Cotton, Rice, Vegetables, Other) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies. Avoid missing out - order our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1785/Seed-Treatment-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned in This Report

ABA Chemicals Corp.

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Advanced Biological Marketing

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agrium, Inc.

AIMCO Pesticides Ltd.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

AIXTRON SE

Akzo Nobel NV

Albaugh Llc

Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co oHG

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

American Vanguard Corp.

Amnesty International Ltd

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anhui Guangxin Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

ArcelorMittal SA

Arysta Lifescience Plc

Barclay Chemicals Limited

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd.

BioConsortia Inc.

bioMérieux SA

BioNovelus, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioworks Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd.

Canon Chemicals Inc.

Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

Chem Service Inc.

Chemcel Biotech Ltd.

Chemi Pharmaceutical Inc

Chemical & Allied Products Plc

Cheminova A/S

Chempacific Corporation

Chempoint.Com, Inc.

Chemring Group Plc

Chemstar Corp.

Chemtura Agrosolutions

Chiltern Farm Chemicals Ltd

China National Seed Group Corporation

China Petrochemical Corp.

Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Cinven Limited

Citurgia Biochemicals Limited

Clariant AG

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Comcast Corp.

Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd

Coromandel International Ltd.

Covestro AG

Crédit Agricole SA

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

Delta Foremost Chemical Corp.

Deutsche Post AG

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dor Chemicals Ltd.

Dow Agrosciences LLC

Dow Chemical Iberica Sl

Drexel Chemical Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pt

Emco Chemical Distributors Inc.

Emerald Kalama Chemical B.V.

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Ethox Chemicals LLC

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evonik Industries AG

Evotec AG

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Feinchemie Schwebda GmbH

FMC Corp.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited

Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited

G. J. Chemical Co.

Gaylord Chemical Company LLC.

Gharda Chemicals Limited

Green Chemicals Plc

GrowBlox Sciences, Inc.

Guangxi Hechi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd.

Hailir Pesticides & Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Haresh Petrochem Private Limited

Headland Agrochemicals Ltd

Helena Chemical Company

Hindustan Insecticides Limited

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hunan Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

ICL-Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Ihara Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Indspec Chemical Corporation

Intercon Chemical Company

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Private Limited

Isagro SpA

Ise Chemicals Corp.

IsoRay, Inc.

Isu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changqing Agrichemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.

Killgerm Chemicals Limited

KMG Chemicals, Inc.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Koppert B.V.

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kuo Ching Chemical Co., Ltd.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

LCY Chemical Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Limagrain

Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance Company Limited

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Meghmani Organics Ltd.

Methanol Chemicals Co.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Monsanto Co.

Morpho SAS

Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Nanning Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Nanobiotix SA

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Naspers Ltd.

National Petrochemical Company

Neogen Corp.

Neptune Technologies & Bioresources, Inc.

New Age Farm, Inc.

Nidec Corp.

Ningxia Younglight Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Nisso Chemical Europe Gmbh

Novartis AG

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Ltd.

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.

Orchem Corporation

Peugeot SA

Pfizer Inc.

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.

Planeta Corporacion Sl

Plant Health Care

Platte Chemical Co.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.

PTT Global Chemical Plc

Pvs-Nolwood Chemicals Inc.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Rallis India Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Relx Group Plc

RELX NV

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Sasco Chemical Group Inc.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

SGS SA

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Lubei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

Shenyang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Noposion Agrochemicals Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

Sinochem Group

Sinochem International (Oversea) Private Limited

Sinochem International Corp.

Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Solaris Chemtech Industries Limited

Solvay Chemicals Inc.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp. Ltd.

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited

Strem Chemicals Incorporated

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sugai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical India Private Limited

Summit Chemical Company

Sungbo Chemical Co., Ltd.

SunVic Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Syngenta Crop Protection LLC

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tessenderlo Chemie NV

Texchem Resources Bhd.

Thames River Chemical Corp

The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

The Carlyle Group LP

The Chemours Co.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Mosaic Co.

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tiande Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Uralchem Holding P.L.C.

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Valeo SA

Velsicol Chemical Llc

Vi-Chem Corp.

Vietnam Chemicals Group

Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com