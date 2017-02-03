

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales for December. Economists expect sales to grow 1.8 percent annually after rising 2.3 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8609 against the pound, 1.0743 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0695 against the Swiss franc and 121.51 against the yen.



