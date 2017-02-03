

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose in early trade Friday, as banks gained ground after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order later today to water down the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory framework put into effect in response to the 2008 financial crisis.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.45 percent at 7,173 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day on the back of a drop in the pound.



Banks such as Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and The Royal Bank of Scotland climbed 1-2 percent.



Homeserve shares advanced 1 percent. The residential repair and improvements firm has acquired stakes in two tradesman checking sites for a total of 37 million pounds.



Beazley soared 9 percent as the risk insurance and reinsurance provider lifted dividend after reporting a 3 percent increase in full-year pretax profit.



Budget airline Ryanair Holdings advanced 1.5 percent after reporting increases in traffic and load factor in January.



ITV shares rallied 2 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Glencore fell 3-4 percent after a private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity missed forecasts in January and the country's central bank raised short-term interest rates, in a further sign of policy tightening.



In economic releases, the Eurozone economy made a strong start to 2017 with output growth maintained at December's five-and-a-half year high, final data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index held steady at 54.4 in January but stood above the earlier flash estimate of 54.3.



Separately, industry data showed that activity in the U.K. services sector eased more than expected in January. The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 54.5 from a reading of 56.2 in December.



The U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched report will be out later today, with economists expecting employment to increase by 175,000 jobs in January after an increase of 156,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.7 percent.



