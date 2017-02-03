Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Integrated Systems Europe 2017

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for ISE 2017, the largest AV systems integration show in the world, which takes place from February 7-10 at Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands.

Integrated Systems Europe 2017 press kits, news releases and photos are available on Virtual Press Office's dedicated news page for the event, managed by Virtual Press Office/PR Newswire: http://ise.vporoom.com/

ISE 2017 press kits on Virtual Press Office

DVIGear

Booth #1-F70

Press Kit: ise.vporoom.com/DVIGear

For more information, visit dvigear.com

HDBaseT Alliance

Press Kit: ise.vporoom.com/HDBaseT

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive manufacturers, and it counts today with more than 150 members and thousands of products. The Alliance's Board of Directors includes representatives from LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Valens, and General Motors.

MuxLab

Booth #1-N95

Press Kit: ise.vporoom.com/MuxLab

MuxLabis a leading designer of value-added connectivity hardware for the Pro AV, Broadcast, and CCTV markets. Since 1984, our main mission is to provide our customers with innovative and industry leading designs and dependability. MuxLab understands the need for quality, performance, and reliability and we design and engineer our products in Canada with this focus in mind. For over 30 years, MuxLab has been at the forefront of the advances in signal distribution and connectivity. Keeping up with emerging technology, our goal is to provide easy to use and affordable solutions for transferring all forms of AV.

NEAR

Press Kit: ise.vporoom.com/NEAR

NEAR (a division of Bogen Communications, Inc.) specializes in ultra-fidelity loudspeakers for outdoor, marine and other challenging environments. NEAR speakers are designed to meet or exceed stringent humidity, salt air, heat, cold, and immersion durability standards, making them totally weatherproof not just "weather resistant."

tvONE

Press Kit: ise.vporoom.com/tvONE

tvONEis a world class developer and manufacturer of video conversion and AV signal distribution technology. With offices in the US, and R&D and Manufacturing facilities in the UK, tvONE provides a complete line-up of products and services for the professional AV, broadcast video and digital signage markets. Following the global merger of tvONE and Magenta Research in July 2013, the company tvONE now encompasses these two superior brands under one umbrella.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during Integrated Systems Europe for the latest news.

Virtual Press Office (http://www.vporoom.com/) is a PR Newswire company. Follow us on Twitter @VPOEventZone or subscribe to our RSS feed for more trade show news. If you have questions about Virtual Press Office services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email sales@vpoinc.com.