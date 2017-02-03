New Year New Me Hackathon by Barclays Hosted on January 24th & 25th, 2017 at their Largest UK Technology Centre in Knutsford, Cheshire; UST Global is Proud to be Associated With Barclays Hackathon

MANCHESTER, UK, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barclays hosted a hackathon revolving around its PingIt app and the new Open Banking revolution that is sweeping across UK. The event was held in Cheshire on the 24th and 25th of January 2017. The hackathon was aptly themed New Year New Me, reiterating Barclays' commitment to its customers, and focused on how they will do things differently. The hackathon focused on improving impersonation checks, accessibility & inclusion, and even a surprise hack.

UST Global was proud to be associated with the Hackathon and sent a five member team.

Barclays has been fully committed to the recommendations of the Open Banking Working Group (OBWG) since it convened in 2015 at the request of HM Treasury to explore how data could help people to save, borrow, lend and invest their money in better ways. This hackathon is just one of the many programs that Barclays has launched in this regard.

Speaking about the potential of the Barclays hackathon project, Peter Josse Barclays UK Chief Information Officer said: "With more consumers engaging in digital banking, it's vital that the industry works to develop new solutions that streamline the experience and save time in their busy lives. This hackathon will help us to consider how we can use the emerging OBWG services to support our customers and communities"

Referring to the announcement of the hackathon, George Eapen, Chief Product Officer, UST Global said - "We are proud to be associated with Barclays for the NYNM Hackathon. UST Global has been able to successfully tap into innovation at the intersection of banking and retail, be it the retail approach to customer-centricity and customer experience, or the convenience through customer centric omni channels - all of which are the benefits that OBWG is working towards.

We live in a world that is going through a disruptive digital transformation. As one of the fastest growing digital & IT services company in the world, UST Global is at the forefront of innovation and digital disruption. Through our cutting-edge, consumer focused innovation, we deliver real-world solutions that enable our clients to profitably transform their businesses, and the lives of their customers.

Banking & Financial Services and Retail sectors contribute to more than half of our business. We are proud to be the key technology partners for 3 of the world's top 5 retailers and 3 of the top 5 American banks. We are excited to be working on solutions that will keep financial services industry at the forefront of technological innovation and UK as the FinTech capital of the world."

About UST Global

UST Global is a digital technology services company that provides next generation digital solutions for Global 1000 companies. Our mission is to 'Transform Lives' using the power of digital technologies. As we transform lives, we are focused on our customers and their consumers. Our design capabilities bridge the gap between insight and action through our digital levers like mobile, social, analytics, cloud, cyber security, and augmented intelligence. We take innovation to the market with speed and agility; thereby ensuring commercial viability and profitability.

With a business model of 'fewer CLIENTS, more ATTENTION', we strive for excellence in providing our clients with the best service and commitment to long-term client success. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, today we are over 17,000 associates operating in 25 countries across four continents.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 130,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

