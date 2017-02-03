Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Project Insight Road and Rail Construction Projects in Europe" report to their offering.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights based on almost 900 CIC projects in Europe.

The report provides detailed metrics on the region's road and railway construction projects (as tracked by the CIC) split by country, type and value.

Summary:

This report details investment in road and rail construction projects in Europe, based on projects tracked by the Construction Intelligence Center (CIC).

A total of 14 countries in the region are covered, and the combined value of projects tracked in these countries stands at US$1.43 trillion.

The projects are at various stages of development, and fall into four main categories: railways, roads, trams and metros, and tunnels and bridges.

The average value of road and rail projects across the almost 900 projects tracked is US$1.6 billion. Railway projects dominate, with a combined value of US$782.3 billion, accounting for 55% of the total value.

Russia leads the study with a project pipeline value of US$343.9 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Regional Overview

3 Category Overview

4 Key Operators

5 Country Profile Austria

6 Country Profile Denmark

7 Country Profile France

8 Country Profile Germany

9 Country Profile Hungary

10 Country Profile Italy

11 Country Profile Norway

12 Country Profile Poland

13 Country Profile Romania

14 Country Profile Russia

15 Country Profile Sweden

16 Country Profile Switzerland

17 Country Profile Turkey

18 Country Profile The UK

