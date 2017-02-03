

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 02-February-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,699,796.69 9.6664



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,687,953.78 13.844



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 265,940.48 16.6213



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,529,986.81 15.248



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 02/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,848,764.73 10.5644



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,582,766.16 10.5646



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,674,696.03 12.3617



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 275,617.81 13.1247



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,076,366.90 15.0331



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,136,551.13 15.1528



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,482,939.52 10.5917



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,370,688.82 15.8025



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,198,824.77 17.1261



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,426,241.28 16.2456



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 281,378.11 13.399



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 02/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 274,787.70 13.0851



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,163,692.13 14.0204



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,238,995.75 17.2083



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,141,952.03 15.1911



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,948,402.58 9.8618



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,194,264.55 17.0585



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 271,474.92 16.9672



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,250,816.43 17.0033



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 22,949,534.85 12.7497



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,170,942.06 17.165



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,414,949.67 14.6676



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,491,365.59 9.9418



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,197,109.63 17.2661



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 93,850,024.18 14.5504



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,814,812.20 5.4497



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,169,903.88 18.1777



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,002,442.48 15.4222



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 886,754.10 13.6424



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 272,297.07 17.0186



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 278,375.64 17.3985



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,390,952.97 17.3895



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,237,014.91 19.2154



