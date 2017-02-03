EXCHANGE NOTICE 3.2.2017 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 6.2.2017
167 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 6.2.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 3.2.2017 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 6.2.2017
167 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 6.2.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613368
