Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pay-TV - Strategies to Face with the Cord-Cutting Phenomenon" report to their offering.
This report delivers a status update on cord-cutting in the United States and in Europe, along with a future outlook.
It analyses the different ways that pay-TV markets on either side of the Atlantic are evolving, and the progress being made by OTT services.
It identifies the factors behind viewers' key reasons for cancelling their traditional pay-TV plans.
It also explores how pay-TV providers and top broadcasters are responding to battle against the cord-cutting phenomenon, or at least minimise its impact on their business.
Lastly, it delivers insights into how this phenomenon is likely to unfold over time.
Slideshow Contents
State of pay-TV in the main markets
The pay-TV market in the United States and Europe
The OTT markets development
The key incentives for cord-cutting
How pay-TV providers and broadcasters are responding
Diversifying product lines
Enhancing TV products
Summary and outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology definitions
3. State of pay-TV in the main markets
4. The key incentives for cord-cutting
5. How pay-TV providers and broadcasters are responding
6. Outlook
