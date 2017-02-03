Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pay-TV - Strategies to Face with the Cord-Cutting Phenomenon" report to their offering.

This report delivers a status update on cord-cutting in the United States and in Europe, along with a future outlook.

It analyses the different ways that pay-TV markets on either side of the Atlantic are evolving, and the progress being made by OTT services.

It identifies the factors behind viewers' key reasons for cancelling their traditional pay-TV plans.

It also explores how pay-TV providers and top broadcasters are responding to battle against the cord-cutting phenomenon, or at least minimise its impact on their business.

Lastly, it delivers insights into how this phenomenon is likely to unfold over time.

Slideshow Contents

State of pay-TV in the main markets

The pay-TV market in the United States and Europe

The OTT markets development

The key incentives for cord-cutting

How pay-TV providers and broadcasters are responding

Diversifying product lines

Enhancing TV products

Summary and outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology definitions

3. State of pay-TV in the main markets

4. The key incentives for cord-cutting

5. How pay-TV providers and broadcasters are responding

6. Outlook

