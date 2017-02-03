Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.
The 'Life Insurance in Hungary Key, Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.
It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, commissions and expenses, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Summary:
The 'Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Hungarian life insurance segment, including:
An overview of the Hungarian life insurance segment
The Hungarian life insurance segment's growth prospects by category
A comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics
A comparison of the Hungarian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts
The various distribution channels in the Hungarian life insurance segment
Details of the competitive landscape in the Hungarian life insurance segment
Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Hungarian insurance industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Facts and Highlights
2 Executive Summary
3 Economy and Demographics
4 Segment Outlook
5 Outlook by Category
6 Distribution Channel Outlook
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Governance, Risk and Compliance
9 Databook
10 Definitions and Methodology
11 About
Companies Mentioned
- NN Biztosító Zrt
- Magyar Posta Életbiztositó Zrt
- Groupama Garancia Biztosító Zrt
- Generali-Providencia Biztosító Zrt
- Aegon Magyarország Általános Biztosító Zrt
- Allianz Hungária Biztosító Zrt
- Uniqa Biztosító Zártköruen Muködo Rt
- K&H Biztosító Zrt
- Erste Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt
- Cig Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jk8bkq/life_insurance_in
