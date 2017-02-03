Nord Anglia Education Students Working with UNICEF to Help End World Hunger and Promote Health and Well-Being

Students will learn about the Sustainable Development Goals through the World's Largest Lesson

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UNICEF is challenging students at Nord Anglia Education (NYSE: NORD), the world's leading premium schools organisation, to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to work with their local communities to create solutions for these global issues.

The challenge is part of the World's Largest Lesson, a global initiative aimed at bringing the SDGs to classrooms across the world through lesson plans, videos, comics and creative content. Nord Anglia students will focus on two goals:

Goal 2 - End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture

Goal 3 - Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Nord Anglia students will work directly with their communities to raise awareness of the SDGs while researching and designing practical solutions to build a more sustainable future.

UNICEF has also invited selected students from Nord Anglia schools around the world to present their ideas on the SDGs at an event during the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development taking place from 10 to 19 July 2017 at UN Headquarters in New York City. This is a unique opportunity for Nord Anglia students to contribute to the discussion and influence policy at the highest level.

In total, there are 17 goals which were adopted by 193 countries in the UN General Assembly in September 2015. Each goal has specific targets to be achieved by 2030. In order to accomplish these goals, the UN has asked governments, private sector, civil society and citizens to participate.

"We are proud to collaborate with UNICEF and the World's Largest Lesson initiative to enable our students to take a leading role in the global discussion about key issues affecting our world," said Nord Anglia Education CEO Andrew Fitzmaurice. "The High Level Political Forum is central to the success of the Sustainable Development Goals and we are delighted that our students will give a voice to children's views on these key issues. There is no better opportunity for our students to practice diplomacy and leadership than at UN Headquarters with influential policymakers from around the world."

"If the Sustainable Development Goals do not resonate with children and young people around the world in a way that is meaningful and relevant to their own lives and experiences, they will not be achieved. Students are some of the most passionate activists and agents of change on the planet, and it is their passion and determination that will drive all of us towards a more just, equal and sustainable world by 2030," said UNICEF Agenda 2030 Partnerships Manager Shannon O'Shea.

