Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-03 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 03 February 2017 at 13:00



IXONOS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 03.02.2017 at 13:00



IXONOS ORGANIZES ITS FINANCING



Ixonos has secured a loan agreement in order to strengthen its working capital with Tremoko Oy Ab. The loan agreement enables, if necessary, additional financing for a maximum of 1.0 million Euros.



IXONOS PLC



Board of Directors



Further information:



Ixonos Plc



CEO Sami Paihonen, tel. + 358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@ixonos.com



CFO Kristiina Simola, tel. +358 40 756 3132, kristiina.simola@ixonos.com



Distribution:



NASDAQ OMX Helsinki



Main media



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613358