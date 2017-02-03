TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- The following federal, provincial and municipal representatives will make an announcement about global investment for the Toronto Region:
-- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario -- The Honourable Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth -- John Tory, Mayor of Toronto -- Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga
All government representatives will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE: Friday, February 3, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. PLACE: Ontario Investment and Trade Centre 35th Floor - Galleria 250 Yonge Street Toronto ON M5B 2L7
Contacts:
Philip Proulx
Office of Minister Bains
343-291-2500
Philip.proulx@canada.ca
Media Relations Office
FedDev Ontario
416-954-6652
fdo.mediarel-relmedias.fdo@canada.ca
Daniel Bitonti
Office of Minister Duguid
416-325-7569
daniel.bitonti@ontario.ca
Jessica Hume
Ministry of Economic Development and Growth
416-325-2479
jessica.hume@ontario.ca
Julia Sakas
Toronto Global
647-729-0735
jsakas@torontoglobal.ca