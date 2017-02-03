Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.

The 'Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Governance, Risk and Compliance

10 Databook

11 Definitions and Methodology

12 About

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Hungária Biztosító Zrt

Generali-Providencia Biztosító Zrt

Aegon Magyarország Általános Biztosító Zrt

Groupama Garancia Biztosító Zrt

Uniqa Biztosító Zrt

Union Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt

K&H Biztosító Zrt

Wáberer Hungária Biztosító Zrt

Köbe Közép-Európai Kölcsönös Biztosító Egyesület

Magyar Posta Biztosító Zrt



