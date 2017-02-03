Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.
The 'Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Summary:
The 'Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, including:
The Hungarian non-life segment's detailed outlook by product category
A comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics
A comparison of the Hungarian non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts
The various distribution channels in the Hungarian non-life insurance segment
Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry
Details of the competitive landscape in the Hungarian non-life insurance segment
Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Hungarian insurance industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Facts and Highlights
2 Executive Summary
3 Economy and Demographics
4 Segment Outlook
5 Outlook by Category
6 Distribution Channel Outlook
7 Natural and Man-Made Hazards
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Governance, Risk and Compliance
10 Databook
11 Definitions and Methodology
12 About
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Hungária Biztosító Zrt
- Generali-Providencia Biztosító Zrt
- Aegon Magyarország Általános Biztosító Zrt
- Groupama Garancia Biztosító Zrt
- Uniqa Biztosító Zrt
- Union Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt
- K&H Biztosító Zrt
- Wáberer Hungária Biztosító Zrt
- Köbe Közép-Európai Kölcsönös Biztosító Egyesület
- Magyar Posta Biztosító Zrt
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z78388/nonlife
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170203005253/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Insurance