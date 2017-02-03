The 5GAA Welcomes Elaine Chao as US Secretary of Transportation

MUNICH, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Coincident with her confirmation, the 5GAA Board convened this week in California to support the development and deployment of cellular V2X solutions that evolve into 5G.

These solutions enable vehicle connectivity, safety services and automated driving. The Board notes that our mission to enable safety and efficient travel meets the vision expressed by Secretary Chao. We congratulate the USDOT Secretary and are encouraged by her support of connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

5GAA was created to bridge automotive and communication industries in order to develop, test and promote connected mobility solutions, initiate their standardization and accelerate commercial availability and global market penetration.

