The City of Carrollton and Zagster, Inc. are today launching a bike share program that will provide the city's residents and visitors with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around town.

Through a network of 10 stations located across the town, a total of 50 cruiser bikes will be available in the Zagster bike share program, providing members with access to bicycles for on-demand, local trips. Starting today, riders can pay per ride, or join the program by signing up for monthly or annual passes. Bike share members -- who must be 18 or older -- can check the bikes out for free for the first hour, and then pay three dollars per each additional hour of use.

Made possible by the partnership between the City, Tanner Health System, Southwire Company, the University of West Georgia and Friends of Carrollton GreenBelt, the wide-reaching bike share program makes Carrollton a healthier and more bike-friendly community. With several stations located at the Carrollton GreenBelt's trailheads, the bike share provides easier access to the 18-mile shared-use path -- the largest paved loop trail in all of Georgia.

"With miles of greenspace to enjoy, Carrollton is a perfect place for bike sharing to thrive," said Carrollton Community Development Director, Erica Studdard. "This bike-share program is a tremendous tool toward promoting active lifestyles in our community, so we're pleased to partner with Zagster and these great local organizations to improve the quality of life for all our residents."

Representatives of the City of Carrollton, Tanner Health System, Southwire Company and University of West Georgia will unveil the program at a kickoff ceremony at Laura's Park at Hays Mill Trailhead, on Friday, February 3rd, at 1:30pm. The event will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and an inaugural bike ride, with remarks from the Community Development Director, Erica Studdard, and sponsors.

While Zagster's centralized operations team will run the program, Carrollton's own Perpetual Motion Bicycles, Inc. was contracted to perform the regular maintenance and repairs necessary to keep the program running smoothly.

Riding Carrollton's bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Zagster Mobile App or online at zagster.com/carrollton. Each bike has a unique number which is entered into the app to obtain a single-use code that in turn opens the lockbox with a key. (Alternatively, riders can obtain codes via text message.) The key and an included lock allow users to plan their trip around their needs -- and not around the location of the stations.

With the on-bike lock, it is easy to secure the bicycle while running errands -- picking up lunch, stepping into the office, dropping off a library book. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy. And because Zagster manages all aspects of its programs -- from bikes and technology, to maintenance and marketing -- Zagster partners can create and deploy scalable bike-share systems that best suit their communities.

Carrollton's bike share features the Zagster 8, an award-winning bike known for its practical design, comfortable ride and easy handling. The bike includes a spacious basket that's perfect for carrying groceries, takeout or personal belongings. And because rider safety is a priority, every bike includes automatic lights, a bell and full reflectors.

About Zagster

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Zagster is the largest and fastest-growing bike-share provider in the United States. Zagster works directly with over 140 communities across North America to make scalable bike-sharing programs available in areas where traditional bike-share providers can't reach. The company's goal: To make the bike the most loved form of transportation.

More information about Zagster and its programs can be found at www.zagster.com

