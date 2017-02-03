Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.

The 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary:

The 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment, including:

An overview of the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment

The Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment's growth prospects by category

A comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics

A comparison of the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment with its regional counterparts

Details of the competitive landscape in the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment

Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Hungarian insurance industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Governance, Risk and Compliance

8 Databook

9 Definitions and Methodology

10 About

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Hungária Biztosító Zrt

Generali-Providencia Biztosító Zrt

Magyar Posta Életbiztosító Zrt

Groupama Garancia Biztosító Zrt

Aegon Magyarország Általános Biztosító Zrt

Uniqa Biztosító Zrt

Union Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt

K&H Biztosító Zrt

MetLife Biztosító Zrt

CIG Pannonia Életbiztosító Nyrt



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kjsl8b/personal_accident

