Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.
The 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.
It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).
The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Facts and Highlights
2 Executive Summary
3 Economy and Demographics
4 Segment Outlook
5 Outlook by Category
6 Competitive Landscape
7 Governance, Risk and Compliance
8 Databook
9 Definitions and Methodology
10 About
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Hungária Biztosító Zrt
- Generali-Providencia Biztosító Zrt
- Magyar Posta Életbiztosító Zrt
- Groupama Garancia Biztosító Zrt
- Aegon Magyarország Általános Biztosító Zrt
- Uniqa Biztosító Zrt
- Union Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt
- K&H Biztosító Zrt
- MetLife Biztosító Zrt
- CIG Pannonia Életbiztosító Nyrt
