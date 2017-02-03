Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today named Jeff Wood as president of its Asia-Pacific region, based in Shanghai.

In his new executive leadership role, Wood is responsible for Allegion's Asia-Pacific business, where he will lead more than 400 employees in China, Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

"During his time at Allegion, Jeff has built strong business partnerships around the world and a solid global sourcing system, driving greater efficiencies, quality and customer satisfaction," Allegion Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis said. "As a manufacturing industry thought leader with strong ties to the region, he will continue to advance our business strategy in Asia Pacific."

Wood has been with Allegion for more than three years and served as vice president of global supply chain. He previously led Allegion's Global Procurement Supply Management organization, delivering millions of dollars in material productivity savings while building strategic relationships with Allegion's supplier partners.

Prior to Allegion, Wood served as senior vice president of supply chain for Schneider Electric, along with global leadership roles in customer satisfaction and business process excellence. His career has also included 12 years at General Electric in operations, materials and quality, where he earned the prestigious Six Sigma Master Black Belt process improvement certification.

Wood is a graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering management, with honors.

About Allegion™

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

