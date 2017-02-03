ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Attend LEERINK Partners Global Healthcare Conference in NYC . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland - February 03, 2017 - ObsEva SA (ObsEva) announced today that Ernest LOUMAYE, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder and Tim ADAMS, CFO, will attend the LEERINK Partners Global Healthcare Conference and hold one-on-one meetings on February 15 and 16, 2017 at Lotte New York Palace, NYC.

About ObsEva SA

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva is focused on providing therapeutic solutions for women between the ages of 15 and 49 who suffer from reproductive health conditions that affect their quality of life or ability to conceive, or that complicate pregnancy and the health of newborns. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving in vitro fertilization outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.obseva.com/).

MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com (mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)

202-955-6222 x2526

COMPANY CONTACT

Delphine Renaud

ObsEva, CEO Office

delphine.renaud@obseva.ch (mailto:delphine.renaud@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

