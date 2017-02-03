Worldwide Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Worldwide" report to their offering.

Did you know?

- Transasia Bio-Medicals is India's largest in-vitro diagnostics company.

- Diachel SA is the leading independent in-vitro diagnostics distributor in Greece, offering complete laboratory solutions, from sales to after-sales support and service.

- Una Health Ltd., the fastest growing diagnostics distributor in the United Kingdom, specialises in bringing innovative point-of-care devices to the market.

- Abbott Diagnostics is #1 in immunoassay and blood screening worldwide.

- OraSure Technologies, Inc. has 327 employees.

- Marcel van Kasteel is Vice President & General Manager at Philips Handheld Diagnostics.

- OvaGene is unlike any other molecular diagnostics company; their only focus in on women's pelvic cancers and related conditions.

- In June, 2016, GenMark achieved the CE Mark for its ePlex sample-to-answer multiplex molecular diagnostics System and ePlex Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel.

- Trinity Biotech plc has point-of-care revenues of $20.0 million.

- Genetic Signatures is seeking to enter the U.S. market with strategic customer relationships and partnerships.

- Micronics, Inc., a leading developer of near-patient point-of-care in vitro diagnostics products, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

- In October, 2016, British distributor, YouMed Ltd. announced an agreement with Mobidiag Ltd., a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, to became an agent for Mobidiag's Amplidiag® in-vitro diagnostic tests and compatible system for the detection of gastrointestinal infections.

These are just a tiny sample of the 1,000's of facts to be found in The Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Worldwide'.

This unique and comprehensive report (1,051 pages) identifies and profiles the leading 600 manufacturers and distributors of core laboratory, point-of-care and molecular diagnostics. They are located right across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China.

Profile information for companies in The Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Worldwide' includes:

- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses

- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Products, Manufacturers Represented, Clinical Specialties/Diseases, Countries Served, Year Established, Number of Employees, Revenue ($U.S. million), Parent Company, Location Status, Ownership, Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol

Report Target Market:

1) IVD Manufacturers

2) IVD Suppliers

3) IVD Distributors

4. IVD Industry Associations

Note: Most people will be aware of some of the major IVD companies such as Abacus ALS, Axon Lab, EKF Diagnostics, Nova Biomedical, Onkogen Diagnostik and QIAGEN but this major new report looks at all 600 of the top IVD companies worldwide - companies like:

- Sekisui Diagnostics - Sekisui Diagnostics is a diverse company with broad product lines, a global sales and distribution network, extensive product development capabilities, state of the art manufacturing facilities and deep diagnostics expertise. Over 1.5 billion tests are performed each year using the Company's clinical chemistry products. Sekisui Diagnostics is headquartered in Lexington, MA, United States, has annual revenue of $175.0 million and over 525 employees worldwide. The Company is led by Bob Schruender, President and Chief Operating Officer. Sekisui Diagnostics is a member of AdvaMedDX.

- Inter Medico - Founded in 1979 by Dan Lichtman, President, Inter Medico is the largest Canadian-owned distributor of in-vitro diagnostics. The Company has strategic alliances with world-class manufacturers including Abbott Molecular, Biokit, Cepheid, Dako, Grifols, Helena Laboratories, Immunodiagnostic Systems, Inova Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Trinity Biotech. Inter Medico's products can be found in Canadian hospitals, reference laboratories, universities, and the biopharmaceutical industry.

- Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. - Headquartered in Medford, New York, United States, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) develops, manufactures, licenses and markets point-of-care diagnostic tests and technology for the detection of infectious diseases. The Company's Dual Path Platform (DPP®) technology is providing it with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products. On November 3, 2015 Chembio announced plans to commercialise multiple combination DPP® Malaria Assays to identify plasmodium falciparum and other plasmodium infections. Founded in 1985, Chembio had revenues of $U.S. 27.6 million in 2014. It currently has 166 employees and is led by John J. Sperzel, Chief Executive Officer.

- Triolab AS - Founded in 1991, Danish company Triolab AS offers an extensive product range from point-of-care testing to full automation of clinical laboratories in the fields of coagulation, haematology, clinical chemistry, transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, molecular diagnostics and microbiology. The Company represents many leading diagnostics products manufacturers and has customers in all healthcare segments, from small clinical laboratories to large laboratory centres and hospital departments Triolab is part of the Swedish Addtech Group and has sister companies in Finland, Norway and Sweden. Together they are one of the leading diagnostic suppliers in the Nordic area. Triolab is led by Finn Ulbæk Andersen, Managing Director.

- Biocartis Group NV - Headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, Biocartis Group NV is an innovative commercial stage, molecular diagnostics company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. The Company's proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated, real time system which offers accurate, highly-reliable molecular information from any biological sample in virtually any setting. Idylla addresses the growing demand for personalized medicine by allowing fast and effective treatment selection and treatment progress monitoring. Biocartis Group NV is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, the fastest and largest growing segments of the $U.S. 5.0 billion MDx market. The Company employs 300 people and had revenue of $U.S. 16.7 million in 2015. Biocartis Group NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (BCART) since April 2015 and is led by Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer.

- Celtic Molecular Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd. - Founded in 2003, Celtic Molecular Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd. is a young, dynamic company providing high quality, innovative and affordable products to scientists in molecular research and diagnostic laboratories throughout Southern Africa. The Company aims to be a leading supplier of reagents and instrumentation in Southern Africa, through partnerships with prestigious manufacturers e.g. altona Diagnostics GmbH, Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Asuragen Inc., Invivoscribe, MRC-Holland, Primerdesign Ltd., Qnostics Ltd. and Sacace Biotechnologies Srl.. Celtic Molecular Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd. is led by Dermot Cox, Managing Director.

