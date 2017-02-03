Global Two-Factor Authentication Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Consumers Depend on the Internet to Perform Transactions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 2FA market to grow at a CAGR of 23.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

OOB authentication is a powerful tool used to prevent fraud. The OOB authentication software works with a secured communication channel. Enterprises use this technology for high-risk transactions to verify and authenticate the user's identity. The technology is used for authentication for both financial and non-financial transactions.

According to the report, consumers depend on the Internet to perform transactions. Online transactions are instant and easy. However, financial transactions are vulnerable to cyber attacks. Major vendors, such as Gemalto, are providing hardware OTP tokens with payment functionality for banking transactions. Some of Gemalto's offerings are EZIO onCard PAD, Ezio Talk Token, and EZIO Pico.

Further, the report states that hardware tokens are vulnerable to theft, and there are also possibilities that hardware OTP tokens may not get recognized by the transaction systems in use. The hardware OTP token is an extra device that must be carried around, making it inconvenient for users.

Key vendors:

Entrust

Gemalto

RSA Security

SecurEnvoy

VASCO Data Security International

Other prominent vendors:

Authenex

Authentify

Authy

Deepnet Security

DynaPass

Fortinet

HID Global

ID Control

Meontrust

Mi-Token

PointSharp

Protectimus Solutions

SecureAuth

SecurStar

Yubico

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Economic overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Buying criteria

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Market Challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Five forces analysis

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

