Global Biosurgery Market to Reach $27.78 Billion by 2021: Little-to-no Reimbursements for Biosurgery Products Limiting Growth - Research and Markets

The global biosurgery market is expected to reach USD 27.78 Billion by 2021 from USD 18.21 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Rising number of surgeries, rising incidences of sports related injuries and spinal problems, increasing clearance of biosurgery products by regulatory authorities, and rising need of effective blood loss management are major factors driving the growth of the market.

However, little-to-no reimbursements for biosurgery products, high price of biosurgery products, and rising cost of surgical procedures may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In this report, the biosurgery market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. The product segment is segmented into surgical sealants, hemostatic agents, adhesion barriers, bone graft substitutes, and staple line reinforcement agents. The bone graft substitutes market is further sub-segmented into bone-allografts, demineralized bone matrix, bone morphogenetic proteins, and synthetic bone-grafts.

On the basis of application, the biosurgery market is segmented into thoracic surgeries, gynaecological surgeries, neurological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, urology surgeries, and reconstructive surgeries.

The soft tissue attachments segment accounted for the largest share of the global biosurgery products market in 2015. This is majorly attributed to the rampant use of soft tissue patches across different types of surgeries. This segment will further continue to dominate the biosurgery products market by 2021, majorly due to the rising demand of these products from emerging countries and widening applications of soft tissue repair products across surgical procedures.

On the basis of regions, the global biosurgery market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa which is further analysed at country levels. The research report also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global biosurgery market and its sub-markets.

