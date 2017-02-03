Global Cell Therapy Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022: Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cell Therapy Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The Global Cell Therapy Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 report gives comprehensive insight on the ongoing clinical and nonclinical trends in the global cell therapy market.

Report analyzes the need and the application of cell therapy in multiple therapeutic areas along with the mechanism and delivery methods for cell therapy based treatment. The parameters impacting the growth of the market and the corresponding challenges limiting the commercialization of cell therapies are explained in the report.

The idea of cell therapy was in pharmaceutical industry for several decades but significant development was not made due to technological challenges. In recent years, cell therapy has gained widespread acceptance among physicians and patients due to its ability to treat various diseases. Several decades of research and development has allowed the investigators to come forth with solutions which can't be provided by conventional therapeutics. Theoretically, it could be used to cure plethora of diseases but underdeveloped technology has limited its usage to limited indications.

Several indications have been found to be curable with the help of cell therapies and indications are expected to be increased in near future. Cerebral disorders like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease are under investigation for treatment with the help of cell therapies. They are also being investigated for cardiovascular disease in which their aim is to restore normal heart functions. Investigators are also trying to find their safety and efficacy in treating various malignancies. On-going research is also aimed at curing metabolic disorder like diabetes mellitus type 1 in which patients tends to lack insulin production. Investigators are trying to restore the function of liver and kidney by supplementing them with modified cell of respective origins. Several clinical trials have been instigated across the globe in which their efficacy against different disease is being studies.

Global Cell Therapy Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 Highlights:

- Introduction & Classification of Cell Therapies

- Mechanism of Cell Therapy

- Global Cell Therapy Market Analysis

- Role of Stem Cells in Cell Therapy

- Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline by Country, Indication & Phase

- Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 476

- Marketed Cell Therapies: 20

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Cell Therapy

2. Necessity for Cell Therapy Treatment

2.1 Emergence of Stem Cell Research

2.2 Benefits of Using the Stem Cell for Research & Treatment

3. Application of Stem Cells in Cell Therapy

3.1 Stem Cells Ability to Differentiate

3.1.1 Totipotent Stem Cells

3.1.2 Pluripotent Stem Cells

3.1.3 Multipotent Stem Cells

3.1.4 Unipotent Stem Cells

3.2 Origin of Stem Cells

3.2.1 Embryonic Stem Cells

3.2.2 Adult Stem Cells

3.2.3 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

4. Applications of Cell Therapy by Therapeutic Area

4.1 Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2 Cell Therapy for Neurological Disorders

4.3 Cell Therapy for Inflammatory Diseases

4.4 Cell Therapy for Diabetes

4.5 Cell Therapy for Cancer

4.6 Cancer Stem Cells Therapy

5. Mechanism of Cell Therapy

5.1 Two Major Mechanism Principles of Stem Cell Based Therapy

5.2 Mechanism of Action in Alzheimer's Diseases

6. Delivery Method of Cell Based Therapy

6.1 Outline to Delivery Methods

6.2 Direct Delivery Methods

6.3 Indirect Delivery of the Cells by Using the Carrier

7. Mechanism of Cell Therapy Treatment

7.1 Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

7.2 Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

8. Global Cell Therapy Market Overview

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.2 Current Trends of Cell Therapy in Global Market

8.3 Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline Overview

9. Global Cell Therapy Market by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia

9.4 Rest of the World

10. Global Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

10.1 Favorable Market Parameters

10.2 Factors Limiting Market Growth

11. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospect

12. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Unknown

12.2 Research

12.3 Preclinical

12.4 Clinical

12.5 Phase-0

12.6 Phase-I

12.7 Phase-I/II

12.8 Phase-II

12.9 Phase-II/III

12.10 Phase-III

12.11 Preregistration

12.12 Registered

13. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

13.1 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy (Immuncell-LC)

13.2 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell & MyoCell SDF-1)

13.3 Azficel-T (Laviv)

13.4 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

13.5 Placental Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Osiris Therapeutics

13.6 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)

13.7 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Pharmicell

13.8 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)

13.9 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)

13.10 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)

13.11 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)

13.12 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes and Fibroblasts (Gintuit)

13.13 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)

13.14 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)

13.15 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart & BioCartII)

13.16 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)

13.17 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

13.18 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)

13.19 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts and Fibroblasts (Urocell)

13.20 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray & CellSpray XP)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 AlloCure

14.2 Arteriocyte Medical Systems

14.3 Athersys Inc.

14.4 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

14.5 Bone Therapeutics

14.6 Celgene Corporation

14.7 Cell Medica

14.8 Cellerant Therapeutics

14.9 FibrocellScinence

14.10 Forticell Bioscience

14.11 Genzyme Corporation

14.12 Green Cross Cell

14.13 Histogenics Corporation

14.14 InnovacellBiotechnologie AG

14.15 Intrexon Corporation

14.16 Intercytex

14.17 ISTO Technologies

14.18 Macrocure

14.19 Mesoblast

14.20 Molmed

14.21 Nuo Therapeutics Inc

14.22 OmniCyte

14.23 Opexa Therapeutics

14.24 Organogenesis

14.25 Pharmicell

14.26 TCA Cellular Therapy

14.27 Stem Cell Inc.

14.28 Teva Pharmaceuticals

14.29 Tigenix

14.30 Vericel Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jmqm8c/global_cell

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716