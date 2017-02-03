

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review two supplemental Biologics License Applications or sBLAs for Kerytruda, or pembrolizumab.



Keytruda is the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, a type of bladder cancer.



Specifically, Merck noted that the application for first-line use was accepted and granted priority review for the treatment of these patients who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing therapy.



The application for second-line use was also accepted and granted priority review for these patients with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. The PDUFA, or target action, date for both applications is June 14, 2017.



Roger Dansey, senior vice president and therapeutic area head, oncology late-stage development, Merck Research Laboratories, said, 'The data with KEYTRUDA administered to patients with advanced urothelial cancer are promising, and we look forward to working with the FDA throughout the review process with the goal of bringing KEYTRUDA to patients who may benefit as quickly as possible.'



The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Keytruda for the second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.



