

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the ninth consecutive month in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade climbed a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 8.4 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 9.3 percent spike. Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of non-food products surged 14.7 percent annually in December and those of food, beverages and tobacco products climbed by 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent from November, when it rose by 1.4 percent.



For the whole year 2016, retail turnover volume advanced as gross series by 13.5 percent against 2015.



