

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Friday, after data showed that U.K. service sector growth eased more than expected at the start of the year amid the slower output growth and higher costs.



Data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed that the CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector dropped to 54.5 from 56.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 55.8.



The index dropped for the first time since September to signal the weakest growth in three months. The pace of expansion was also slightly below the 20-year long-run survey average.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched report will be out later today, with economists expecting employment to increase by 175,000 jobs in January after an increase of 156,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.7 percent.



In the Asian trading today, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



In the early European trading, the pound fell to a 3-day low of 1.2481 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2538. The next possible downside target for the pound-greenback pair lies around the 1.22 level.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to 0.8606, 1.2419 and 141.23 from early highs of 0.8574, 1.2463 and 141.98, respectively. If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.22 against the franc, and 138.00 against the yen.



Looking ahead, at 7:45 am ET, ECB Board Member Vitor Constancio will hold a keynote speech at an event entitled 'Tackling Europe's non-performing loans crisis: restructuring debt, reviving growth' organized by Bruegel in Brussels.



In the New York session, U.S. jobs data for January, final services PMI data for January, factory orders for December, durable goods orders for December, U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI for January, and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are slated for release.



At 9:15 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is expected to speak about the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Prairie State College Economic Breakfast, in Olympia Fields.



