

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $115.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This was higher than $97.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.48 billion. This was up from $5.34 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $115.3 Mln. vs. $97.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.0% -Revenue (Q4): $5.48 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%



