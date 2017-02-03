

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The likely focus of the day is the Employment report. The non-farm payrolls are expected to grow significantly from the previous period. However, anything below 175,000 will have its reflection in the market. The hourly earnings data is also monitored closely by the market. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 41 points, the S&P 500 futures were improving 4.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 8.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed roughly flat on Thursday. The S&P 500 inched up 1.30 points or 0.1 percent at 2,280.85, the Dow edged down 6.03 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,884.91, and the Nasdaq dipped 6.45 points or 0.1 percent to 5,636.20.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment situation for January will be revealed at 8.30 a ET. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 175,000, up from 156,000 a year ago. Unemployment rate is expected to remain flat at 4.7 percent. Private payrolls is projected to grow, with a consensus of 180,000. Average hourly earnings might grow by 0.3 percent, compared to 0.4 percent a year ago.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak on current economic conditions at the Prairie State College Economic Breakfast in Olympia Fields, Ill., followed by Q&A at 9.15 am ET.



US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for January will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 53.9.



The Department of Commerce's Factory Orders for December will be issued at 10 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.9 percent, compared to a decline of 2.4 percent last month.



The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index for January will be published at 10 am ET. The forecasters are expecting a consensus of 57, slightly down from 57.2 last month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1 pm ET. North American rig count was 1057 last week, while U.S. rig counts were at 712.



In the corporate segment, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) announced a surge in fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders to $551 million from $59 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.11 from $1.39 last year.



Net sales for the quarter climbed to $1.596 billion from $1.266 billion a year ago.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.935 billion, up 8 percent from $1.800 billion in the previous year. There has been a 9 percent increase in the earnings per share to $2.59. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.89 per share, up 11 percent from the previous year.



Revenue for the quarter, rose 8 percent to $5.965 billion from $5.536 billion a year ago.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Friday.



Chinese shares fell as trading resumed after the week-long holiday break. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 19 points or 0.60 percent to 3,140.17 after the country's central bank tightened interest rates and a closely watched barometer of the manufacturing sector rose at a slower rate in January.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 55.31 points or 0.24 percent at 23,129.21. Business conditions in Hong Kong swung to stagnation in January, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a PMI score of 49.9, down from 50.3 in December.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher as the yen weakened and the Nikkei survey showed that Japan's services sector continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace. The Nikkei average closed 3.62 points or 0.02 percent higher at 18,918.20, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.30 percent to finish at 1,514.99.



Australian shares fell after reports of a contentious call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raised some concerns about relations with key allies under the new administration. Data showing slowing growth in the country's services sector also dented sentiment.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 23.80 points or 0.42 percent to 5,621.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 23.90 points or 0.42 percent to 5,672.50.



European shares are trading higher on Friday. France's CAC 40 is climbing 34.80 points or 0.71 percent. Germany's DAX is up 15.91 points or 0.14 percent. FTESE 100 of U.K is progressing 29.75 or 0.42 percent. Swiss market Index is higher 66.94 points or 0.81 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, a leading blue chip index for the Eurozone, is currently up 0.54 percent.



