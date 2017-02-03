sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,181 Euro		-0,072
-5,75 %
WKN: A112GY ISIN: CA38116P1053 Ticker-Symbol: NT9P 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,175
1,207
15:26
1,176
1,206
15:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP1,181-5,75 %
SPROTT INC1,649-0,66 %