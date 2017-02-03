TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Eric Sprott announces that between December 16, 2016 and February 2, 2017, he sold, through market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, 2,000,080 common shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp., ("Golden Predator") representing approximately 2.6% of the outstanding shares. Mr. Sprott sold the shares at an average price of $1.65 per share for total proceeds of $3.3 million.

Prior to this sale, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 10,080,000 shares and 5 million common share purchase warrants representing approximately 13.0% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 18.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 8 million shares and 5 million warrants, representing approximately 10.4% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 15.9% on a partially diluted basis.

The shares were sold for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional shares either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the shares either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Golden Predator is located at 510-580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3B6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear with Golden Predator's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling (416) 362-7172.

