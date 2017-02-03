

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced its Board elected Adriane Brown as a new director. Ms. Brown is currently President and Chief Operating Officer of Intellectual Ventures LLC. The company also announced that Michael Gallagher will be retiring from its Board, and will not stand for re-election at the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



Allergan announced that its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 4, 2017. The company's Board has set the close of business on March 8, 2017 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX