sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,628 Euro		-0,043
-1,17 %
WKN: A14T7M ISIN: US54267E1047 Ticker-Symbol: 2LI 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP3,628-1,17 %