sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,29 Euro		+0,44
+0,90 %
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,144
49,181
14:24
49,10
49,29
14:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALCOMM INC49,29+0,90 %
TDK CORPORATION62,91-1,71 %