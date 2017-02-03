New Products Marry Performance and Aesthetics

Bemis Associates, bonding innovation and design partner for the world's leading performance, technical, lifestyle and luxury brands, will showcase at ISPO Munich its complete suite of Sewfree® Bonding solutions including new products Nylock and The Terra Collection for nylon and natural fibers.

Displays will range from technical applications to integrated garments and technology from leading partners including Cotton, Inc., Woolmark, Under Armour, Nike, and Noble Biomaterials. Together, Bemis and its partners share a commitment to future-of-fashion innovation that results in more creative, high-quality, and boundary-pushing products.

Nylock

An industry game-changer, Nylock provides designers with an unprecedented bonding solution for tightly woven, lightweight fabrics and smooth finishes for both construction and aesthetics currently the most robust offering for nylon bonding in the world.

On display at Bemis' booth will be a variety of Nylock applications for visitors to experience firsthand, and ISPO Textrends will also be showcasing the technology as a Top 10 product in the Trims category. In early 2017, Uniqlo will launch innovative designs using Nylock to achieve a new method of construction for bonded baffles reducing cold spots and eliminating the loss of down fill.

The Terra Collection

Engineered for maximum performance while minimizing garment weight and maintaining breathability, the Terra Collection can be applied to natural fibers like cotton, fleece and wool opening a new arena of design possibilities to reinvent active and outerwear pieces.

Products include:

Natural Fiber: Specifically formulated for natural textiles like wool, cotton, and cellulose fiber, this solution allows for garment construction and is ideal for incorporating the current trend of non-synthetics and blends into design concepts.

Specifically formulated for natural textiles like wool, cotton, and cellulose fiber, this solution allows for garment construction and is ideal for incorporating the current trend of non-synthetics and blends into design concepts. Terratec: Allowing for the addition of functional detail to heavier materials, Terratec bonds fleece and thicker fabrics that are traditionally a challenge.

Allowing for the addition of functional detail to heavier materials, Terratec bonds fleece and thicker fabrics that are traditionally a challenge. Exoflex: Stretching along with performance wear fabrics, Exoflex allows designers to enhance the outside of their designs without compromising functionality. Available in colors or patterns, this product is engineered for natural fibers.

Showcasing breathability and lightweight comfort, a collection of surf-inspired athleisure garments engineered with Bemis' Sewfree Bonding will be on display at ISPO in partnership with Cotton, Inc. and Struktur Studio.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience natural fiber bonding techniques firsthand at The Bag Bar, hosted by Bemis x Cotton, Inc. on Monday, February 6 from 4-6PM (Hall C3, Stand #200). While enjoying food and drink, guests can decorate a reusable cotton bag and enter their design for a chance to win an Apple Watch.

Wearable Technology

In a continued effort to drive garment innovation, Bemis has leveraged its Sewfree technology in collaboration with Noble Biomaterials to develop a fully bonded kit that allows for the infusion of active devices such as biometric sensors, lights, and power into apparel. The key to success in the connected products space is strategic collaboration and the teamwork between Bemis and Noble to deliver a simplified product and process is an expression of that cooperative mentality. The Bemis x Noble Biomaterials finished product, 'Circuitex Conductive Technology,' will be on display at ISPO Textrends as a Top 10 product in the Trims category.

"Bemis is constantly ideating and testing new techniques and products to enable our design partners to flex their creativity in new ways," said Steve Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Bemis Worldwide. "It's an always-on mentality that results in not only new Bemis products, but the ongoing convergence of technology between brands."

Continued Advancement in Applications

Together in partnership with Italian manufacture Macpi, Bemis strives to make the process of bonding more accessible, easier, and more efficient for designers. At ISPO, designers will have the opportunity to experience the capabilities of five new state-of-the-art bonding machines firsthand. This offering dots back to Bemis' goal to establish a fully integrated ecosystem of resources for its partners from concept to commercialization including machinery and product handling recommendations.

About Bemis Associates

At Bemis, we partner with the world's great technical, performance, luxury and lifestyle brands to design, create and construct cool stuff. Collaborating closely with designers and developers, we devise solutions to help make their products higher performance, lower profile and better fitting. For over a hundred years we have spanned the globe to work with clients seeking ways to go beyond the limits, to engineer imagination. We make your ideas happen. For more information on the company and its innovative line of seamless construction and Sewfree Bonding products, you can visit the company's website, Tumblr, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

