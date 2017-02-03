IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, recently judged the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at IFA Berlin and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The awards will now continue with the ShowStoppers event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on 26 February, 2017.

Exhibitors at ShowStoppers MWC 2017 may compete in a range of categories to take home a coveted IHS Markit Innovation Award. In doing so, they can showcase their company's leadership, ingenuity and innovation to an audience of key industry journalists from around the globe.

Benefits for Award Winners

All submissions will receive a certificate of participation at the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Category winners will receive an IHS Markit Innovation Award that can be displayed at their tradeshow booth and in their office.

Companies that win an award can generate excellent "second-day" news stories around MWC.

Category winners will be featured in a news release issued by IHS Markit and ShowStoppers.

Photos and celebratory comments of award-winning managers, designers and tech creators may be used for promotion at future ShowStoppers events, promotional materials, websites, social media and product showcases.

The IHS Markit Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers MWC will showcase the most innovative products in the following categories:

Apps, Platforms Software

Automotive

Drones/Robotics

Fitness/Wearables/Health Devices

Mobile Accessory

Mobile Computing

Personal Entertainment

Smart Home

Smart Phones and Smart Devices

VR/AR

To apply for an award and for more detailed information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com/

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 23rd year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to help generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES and Mobile World Congress, among others; the official press events at IFA and NAB; and partners with CES and CE Week.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. ShowStoppers is a registered trademark of LL&J LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

