World renowned brands, Felt Bicycles and Rossignol join forces to strengthen the iconic French brand strategy in the world of cycling.

Rossignol Group, one of the world leading winter sports groups globally, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Felt Bicycles

Felt Bicycles is known globally for pushing the limits of technology. Felt designs and engineers its own propriety branded premium quality bicycles, framesets, components and accessories, which are distributed directly or through its many global distributions partners. The company headquarters are located in Irvine, CA, USA. Felt Bicycles is an internationally recognized brand whose bicycles and products are currently sold in over 30 countries, with more than $60m of sales globally. Athletes on Felt products have won numerous national and international events including World Championships, Olympic gold medals, ESPN X-Games and other major world-stage competitions.

DC Advisory acted as the financial advisor to Rossignol Group and B. Riley Co, LLC acted as the financial advisor to Felt Bicycles in connection with the transaction. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary antitrust clearance and expected to happen within the next 2 months.

ROSSIGNOL Group: The Rossignol Group, headed by Bruno Cercley, designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sliding winter sports equipment. The Group and its brands provide a continuous experience to consumers and accompany them in every moment of sporting effort and leisure, from high-level sports people to amateurs, from the mountains to the city, all year long. The global headquarters are located in the French Alps near Grenoble.

Felt Bicycles: Felt Racing began developing revolutionary racing bikes back in the 1980s, and today Felt Bicycles still remains an industry leader in cutting-edge design, engineering and technology. A proud supporter of world-class, with a complete line of bicycles for all ages, experience levels and disciplines, Felt's longstanding mission has been, and always will be, to design, develop and deliver the best bicycles in the world.

Contacts:

Ski Rossignol S.A.S.

www.rossignol.com

Mathieu Collet: +33-6-11-08-19-93

Jasmine Baouali: +33-6-26-82-53-78

rossignol@eurosagency.eu

or

Felt Bicycles

www.feltbicycles.com

For USA inquiries

Juliana French-Arnold: 949-268-7778

jfa@feltbicycles.com

or

For European inquiries

Heiko Boehle: 49 4405 92 80 98

heiko@felt.de